Josh Duggar Has Been Found Guilty of Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography.

Just over one week after his trial began, Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to local news outlet KNWA, the former reality star, 33, was convicted on Wednesday, December 8, on two counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He faces up to 20 years in prison and (dollar)250,000 in fines for each count.

The sentencing will take place at a later date.

In April, the political activist was arrested on child pornography charges and released without bail.

During his arraignment, his lawyer entered a not guilty plea, and he was released one month later on bond.

According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

“In May 2019, Duggar was allegedly in possession of this material, some of which depicts sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.”

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar said in a statement to Us about their son’s legal problems.

The charges leveled against Joshua today are grave.

It is our hope that the truth, whatever it may be, will be revealed and that everything will be resolved in a timely manner.

Josh and Anna are dear to us, and we continue to pray for them and their family.”

Following his release, a judge ordered that the 19 Kids and Counting alum be placed on home confinement with close friends of the Duggar family, Lacount and Maria Reber, while awaiting his trial.

Josh was not allowed to return to his home with wife Anna Duggar, but he was given unrestricted contact with his children when his wife was present.

Josh’s arrest came just days after Anna, 33, announced that they were expecting their second child.

Madyson was born in October to the couple, who also have Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2.

Anna showed her support for her husband by accompanying him to the first day of his court hearing on November 1st, holding his hand.

