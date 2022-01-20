Josh Duggar is demanding a new trial after being found guilty of child pornography, claiming he “didn’t LOOK at the video and photos.”

Josh Duggar is demanding a new trial after being found guilty of child pornography. He claims he “didn’t LOOK at the video and photos.”

Josh, 33, was found guilty on December 9 of possessing and receiving child pornography following a nearly two-week trial.

Josh’s legal team requested that the court give him an extra ten days to file his post-trial motions, which the judge granted, pushing the deadline to January 19.

Josh’s legal team has filed a motion to overturn the guilty verdict, which The Sun can exclusively reveal.

Alternatively, the court papers ask for a new trial.

If the court rejects both, his attorneys will ask the court to dismiss count 2, which is the charge of possessing child pornography.

The government “failed to adduce any evidence that Duggar ‘knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct’—a necessary element for conviction of each count,” according to the court papers.

“At trial, the evidence established that certain files allegedly discovered on the HP desktop computer were never viewed by any user of the computer and that all of the files in question were deleted shortly after being downloaded.

“There was no evidence that Duggar personally viewed any specific portion of any of the files allegedly discovered on the computer, according to the jury.”

As a result, the jury had no evidence of mens rea on which to base its guilty verdict on each count.”

Josh’s legal team argued that the government failed to present exculpatory evidence in a timely manner, which can create reasonable doubt for the defendant, and that they were unable to call Wholesale Motorcars employee Caleb Williams.

According to the documents, Caleb had “relevant time periods” of access to the car lot and desktop computer where the child pornography was downloaded, and law enforcement “failed to meaningfully investigate the possibility that someone other than Duggar may have committed the crimes charged.”

Caleb allegedly used the computer frequently in the months and weeks leading up to May 2019, when photos and videos of child sex abuse materials were downloaded, according to the team.

The government allegedly “ignored” this evidence, according to the documents.

Caleb allegedly contacted the government several times before the trial, according to them.

“I was completely mistaken about not being at the Wholesale Motorcars lot during the time I was in Arkansas (AR) between May 8, 2019 and May 11, 2019.” he allegedly wrote to prosecutor William Clayman.

I’m not sure if I was on the lot computer or if I even went there.

“It appears that…

