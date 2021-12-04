Josh Duggar says he’isn’t denying guilt’ and that he used the dark web to sell cars during the child pornography trial.

When asked about alleged child pornography on his computer in 2019, Josh Duggar made a startling “non-admission.”

Josh’s interview with Homeland Security agents was played in court on Wednesday.

“I’m not going to say anything that will incriminate me,” Josh told arresting officers after being presented with evidence at the time.

I make no apologies for my actions.

I’m not going to say whether I’m guilty or not.”

According to a Sun reporter at the trial, Josh Duggar was asked by an agent if he was aware of what peer-to-peer was in another audio recording played for the court.

Josh admitted he was “familiar” with it and that he knew of something “like a Tor browser,” and that they would upload “encrypted” data for the cars because it was safer, according to the audio.

Duggar then claimed he wasn’t sure which one was being referenced and that he was perplexed.

Tor was for the dark web, while torrents were for peer to peer, according to the agent.

Special agent Gerald Faulker said, “We had no idea the Tor browser was used in this investigation.”

“It’s difficult to see the IP address thanks to Tor.”

“Child pornography is a well-known source on the dark web.

It’s absurd that Josh would use Tor for car photos.

“The dark web is a completely anonymous environment.

It’s not the best place to sell cars on the dark web.

I never considered buying a car on the dark web.”

Agent Faulkner said he applied for a search warrant for the car lot after conducting some research on the address.

On November 8, 2019, investigators visited that location.

The investigators were dressed in plainclothes and wearing bulletproof vests when they arrived at the car lot.

He explained that it’s standard procedure for investigators to remain anonymous and simply state that they’re with Homeland Security.

He testified, “The goal is to find devices with peer to peer and child pornography.”

“To put someone in front of a computer when a crime is committed.”

According to a Sun reporter present at the trial, later, Agent Faulkner testified that Josh went to a truck with him and another agent to talk.

“What is this about? Has someone been downloading child pornography?” Duggar allegedly asked inside the truck, according to Faulkner.

They had never told Duggar they were investigating child sexual assault materials, according to Agent Faulkner.

“The sergeant read him his Miranda rights,” Agent Faulkner claims.

Josh, 33, will stand trial for child pornography charges stemming from his arrest in April 2021 in the week of November 29, 2021.

During the prosecution’s opening arguments, the prosecutor…

