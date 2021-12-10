Josh Duggar SMILES in his mugshot after being convicted of child pornography and facing a 20-year prison sentence.

Josh Duggar SMILES in his mugshot after being found guilty of child pornography and facing a 20-year prison sentence.

After being found guilty of child pornography charges, Josh Duggar was photographed smiling in his mugshot.

In April 2021, Duggar, 33, was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was found guilty on both counts on Thursday.

According to The US Sun, he is now likely to receive ten years in prison.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.

Duggar will be sentenced in four months, according to Judge Timothy L Brooks.

“Mr Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial,” he continued.

“I appreciate it, and I wanted to acknowledge it, but due to the serious crimes he has committed, he must be detained regardless of the risk of fleeing, so there will be a mandatory detention.”

The marshalls will take care of that.”

Josh was immediately taken into custody after being found guilty of both possessing and receiving child pornography.

“He is looking at spending at least five years in prison,” lawyer Abtin Mehdizadegan told The US Sun.

Follow our Josh Duggar trial live blog for the most up-to-date information…

“There is an exception to that if he provides substantial assistance to the prosecution, but he certainly did not do that.”

“He took us all the way to a full trial, so I’m guessing he’ll get ten years.”

Josh was “teary-eyed” and “solemn” after hearing the result, according to a reporter from The Sun who was present at the time.

The former Counting On star was arrested and cuffed right away.

On his way out, he made a pit stop to tell his wife Anna how much he “loved” her.

Despite Anna’s “stoicism,” family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar worked to console her.

Before leaving court with his son Justin and wife Claire, he hugged his daughter-in-law.

The guilty verdict follows a nearly two-week trial that featured graphic and disturbing testimony and details.

The testimony of Josh’s ex-girlfriend’s mother, Bobye Holt, who broke down in tears and claimed in court that he once confessed to molesting a 5-year-old girl when he was a teen, was one of the most shocking revelations.

When Bobye went to the Duggars’ house when Josh was 15, he confessed to inappropriately touching the 5-year-old girl.

“We’ve known the Duggars for 36 years.

“Our kids were best friends,” she testified in court.

“In November of 2002, our eldest daughter was Josh’s girlfriend.”

The atmosphere was solemn.

They were fourteen years old at the time.”

“On March 23, 2003, Mr.

We were invited by Duggar…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.