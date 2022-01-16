Josh Duggar Tried to Call Only Jed Duggar from Jail Among His Siblings — Their Work History Could Explain Why

Josh Duggar’s trial ended with a guilty verdict, shocking fans of the Duggar family.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of downloading and obtaining child sexual abuse content.

In December 2021, he was convicted.

Now that Josh is in jail awaiting his sentence, new reports claim he only tried to call Jed Duggar out of his entire family.

And it’s possible that their shared work history is the reason for this.

Josh Duggar is still being held in solitary confinement at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas following his trial.

According to the Sun, he is unable to receive in-person visitors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol, but he is able to receive video calls and emails while awaiting sentencing.

According to The Sun, The SoJo Files podcast provided video and call logs that showed Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar, made over 100 calls back and forth.

On the day after Christmas, he called Jim Bob Duggar twice, and then again on Dec.

In addition, he spoke with his mother, Michelle Duggar, several times during the holidays.

Josh Duggar reportedly called Jed Duggar three times, but Jed did not answer until the third call.

Josh does not appear to have communicated with his other siblings.

He allegedly made no attempt to contact Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, or Joy-Anna Duggar.

Jed Duggar, Josh’s brother, has been accused of attempting to ‘distract’ from his brother’s trial https:t.coicg02m1HNL

It’s unclear why Josh Duggar chose to call Jed Duggar out of his other siblings after his guilty verdict and imprisonment.

However, their previous work history could play a role.

So, what does Jed Duggar do for a living? He reportedly started his own real estate company in 2020, but before that, he worked as a manager at Champion Motorcars, one of the Duggar family’s car lots.

Josh worked alongside Jed at Champion Motorcars after his car lot, Wholesale Motorcars, closed down in 2019, according to The Sun.

In 2019, Homeland Security raided Wholesale Motorcars, so Josh most likely went to work with Jed right away.

Jed was also scheduled to testify in Josh’s case.

It’s impossible to say how this would’ve affected their relationship or what Jed would’ve said about his…

