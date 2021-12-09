Josh Duggar Verdict: Josh Duggar Sentenced to ‘Mandatory Detention’ Following Guilty Convictions, Defense Fights It

Josh Duggar Verdict: Josh Duggar Is Placed in ‘Mandatory Detention’ Following Guilty Charges, and His Defense Fights It

The trial of Josh Duggar began in late November 2021.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

On December, the jury finally reached a decision in the case.

9th of the year 2021

Josh Duggar was found guilty in his case, and he will now be sentenced to “mandatory detention.”

On December 1st,

The verdict in Josh Duggar’s trial was announced on September 9, 2021 by The Sun.

Josh Duggar was found guilty of both possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material by a jury.

On December 1, the jury began deliberations.

8 a.m. on Dec. 1st, and continued until the morning of Dec. 2nd.

They waited until 9 p.m. to make their decision.

Several members of the Duggar family attended the trial on different days.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, stood by his side throughout the ordeal.

On December 14, Jim Bob Duggar returned to the trial.

Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, are on number nine.

To the press, neither Justin nor Jim Bob said anything about the guilty verdict.

Jed Duggar and Jill Duggar were placed on the potential witness list early in the trial, so it was expected that they would testify.

They did not, however, end up testifying for either the defense or the prosecution.

Jill Duggar was in court for one day of the trial, and Derick Dillard was in court every day except December.

a.

While being hauled off to jail, (hashtag)JoshDuggar appeared ‘teary-eyed’ as the guilty verdict was read, telling wife (hashtag)AnnaDuggar that he ‘loved’ her.

Following the reading of Josh Duggar’s verdict at the trial on Dec.

The judge ordered “mandatory detention,” according to The Sun, on September 9, 2021.

“Good afternoon, Mr.

“Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial,” the judge stated.

“I wanted to express my gratitude and say thank you.”

However, because of the serious offenses, he must be detained regardless of the risk of fleeing, so he will be held indefinitely.

The marshalls will take care of it.”

The prosecution reportedly agreed to the mandatory detention decision, despite the defense’s desire to challenge it.

Despite the defense’s protests, the judge stated that the detention will continue.

We imagine Anna Duggar will not be able to freely see Josh at the Reber household due to the mandatory detention.

