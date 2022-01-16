Josh Duggar: Was Anna Duggar’s Family Shocked When Josh Proposed in 2008?

Was Anna Duggar’s Family Shocked by Josh’s Proposal in 2008?

Josh and Anna Duggar’s marriage is in a strange place right now.

The troubled former reality TV star is expected to spend the next several years in prison, leaving his 13-year-old wife to raise their seven children on her own.

However, some Duggar family fans have always thought the couple’s marriage was odd.

Some critics believe Anna Duggar and the Keller family were unaware that Josh was planning to propose in 2008.

Despite the fact that Josh and Anna have been married for over a decade, Duggar family fans are still wary of the relationship.

There’s also a good reason.

Josh’s trip to Florida in 2008 was not supposed to include an actual marriage proposal, according to circumstantial evidence.

Michelle Duggar stated in a 19 Kids and Counting episode about Josh and Anna’s engagement that Anna had agreed not to court until she turned 20.

On Anna’s 20th birthday, Josh proposed to her, and she accepted.

Duggar family critics have inferred that Josh and Anna did not have a courtship despite the fact that it was never explicitly stated.

They skipped courtship entirely and immediately started planning their wedding.

The couple’s engagement was also short.

At the end of June 2008, they got engaged.

In September 2008, they were married.

In the months leading up to their wedding, the couple appeared to spend very little time together.

Josh and Anna’s relationship timeline is strange in many ways, including their short engagement.

That is, in fact, the most common aspect of their procedure.

In comparison to other couples in their social circle, at least.

The lack of a courtship, on the other hand, is strange.

Some family members wondered if Anna’s mother and father were even aware of an actual proposal when they helped Josh plan his big surprise because of the missing courtship and Michelle’s words.

Mike Keller appeared to use the term “courtship” multiple times during scenes prior to the actual proposal, according to Duggar family critics.

Even a few months before the surprise proposal, he claimed that Anna had no idea if Josh was interested in her.

Despite the Keller family’s denials, Duggar family critics believe Josh was flying in to propose a courtship, not a marriage.

Josh and Anna’s house is…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.