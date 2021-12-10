Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to prison.

Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury.

This story contains references to child pornography.

Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on one count.

The 33-year-old reality TV star was found guilty by a jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

9 were apprehended and taken into custody.

He now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and fines of (dollar)250,000 for each count.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

“We respect the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal,” Duggar’s attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy, and Travis Story said in a statement to E! News.

Duggar was arrested in April and charged with downloading child sexual abuse material from the internet.

He was later granted bail and released.

“Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019,” according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas. At an arraignment that month, Duggar pleaded not guilty to both the count of receiving child pornography and the count of possessing child pornography.

In November, Duggar’s trial began.

Evidence such as Duggar’s internet usage—including downloaded images, saved pictures, and personal messages sent—was presented during the case, according to NBC News.

According to the news organization, Duggar’s lawyers claimed that someone else downloaded the images and that Duggar’s devices were free of illegal material.

Bobye Holt, a family friend of the Duggars, testified about two conversations she had with Duggar, one in 2003 and the other in 2005, in which he allegedly told her he molested children, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The testimony was challenged by Duggar’s legal team, who cited clergy privilege and claimed Holt was summoned to the Duggar home so her husband could provide spiritual guidance to Duggar and his parents.

Holt was allowed to testify, and the court later allowed previous molestation allegations against Duggar to be used as evidence.

Duggar and his family have previously been seen on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting.

It was, however, canceled after a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography