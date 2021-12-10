Josh Duggar’s Conviction Has Devastated Anna Duggar

Josh Duggar’s Conviction ‘Devastates’ Anna Duggar

Josh Duggar was convicted of child pornography.

The star of 19 Kids and Counting faces a charge of receiving child pornography and a charge of possessing child pornography.

Some of the images, according to the prosecution, were of minors under the age of 12.

His trial was six days long.

His wife, Anna, with whom he’s been married since 2008, says she’s now focused on the victims.

In Touch spoke exclusively with a source close to the family about Anna’s mental state.

“Anna is in a complete state of shock.

Her family has been torn apart, but she recognizes that she isn’t the only one who has suffered,” the insider says.

“She’s trying to remember and pray for the victims who were unintentionally killed.”

Anna, 33, has been a staunch supporter of her husband throughout his legal proceedings.

As they entered and exited the courthouse, she was photographed and filmed holding her husband’s hand.

Josh was handcuffed and taken into custody after Judge Timothy Brooks announced the verdict.

Anna walked out of the courthouse.

With other members of the Duggar family, she appeared solemn.

He now faces 40 years in prison and a fine of (dollar)500,000.

Josh is currently awaiting sentencing and will be detained until his trial date.

The Duggar family, according to other sources, has been bracing for the worst.

“The family prayed and prayed, but they were also prepared for the worst,” a second source told the publication in November.

“[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are staying strong and praying for Josh, Anna, and their grandchildren.

The family is coming together, but some of the children are still angry at their brother Josh for his actions.

They’re shocked that he didn’t receive assistance sooner.”

Josh was arrested on April 29 and pleaded not guilty the next day to the charges.

Josh “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” according to the US Attorney’s Office at the time.

Bobye Holt, a former family friend, testified on the prosecution’s behalf during the trial.

Josh confessed to molesting young girls while he was a teenager, according to Holt’s testimony.

