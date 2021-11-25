Josh Duggar’s Cousin Rails Against Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Cousin for Lying About His Past

Josh Duggar’s Cousin Rails Against Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for Lying About His Past

Amy Duggar, Josh’s cousin, is responding to fans’ questions on Twitter about why she didn’t speak out about Josh’s possible sexual attraction to children, telling her followers that despite her close ties to the Duggar family, she was unaware of the situation.

BECAUSE I DIDN’T KNOW When we asked where a certain individual was years ago, he was told he was at a camp helping an organization build homes,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

“I want to explain that I was simply kept away from what was happening,” she continued in a series of follow-up tweets.

I had no knowledge of any kind of abuse occurring.

I assumed he came to this camp simply to help people and do a good deed.”

“I’m just trying to clear the air.”

“I felt like my followers deserved the truth, and I’ll continue to be honest with all of you,” she continued, adding that she wasn’t the only one who had been kept in the dark by the Duggar family’s story in order to protect their son.

“My mother [Deanna Duggar] was also deceived, and she was never told the truth.”

The division you’re seeing now has been in the works for a long time; it wasn’t made on the spur of the moment.”

The story Amy is referring to is the 2006 Duggar family scandal, in which Josh publicly admitted to molesting several of his younger sisters as well as a young babysitter at the family’s home.

Josh was sent away from the family after his admission, during which Amy claims she and her mother were fed the other side of the story by Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Josh’s attorneys are now claiming that he may never have inappropriately touched his sisters at all, as he prepares to appear in court next week on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Josh’s attorneys filed paperwork in response to the prosecution’s request to bring up the previous indiscretion in court, claiming that because charges were never filed on the issue, it’s unlikely that it happened.

