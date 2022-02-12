Josh Duggar’s Ex-Girlfriend Penned a Letter That Uncovered Sexual Abuse, According to a Lawsuit Motion

Josh Duggar’s Ex-Girlfriend Penned a Letter That Revealed Sexual Abuse, According to a Lawsuit Motion

The trial of Josh Duggar shed light on his adolescent behavior.

Bobye Holt, a former family friend, testified that as a teen, Josh sexually assaulted his sisters and a family friend.

A lawsuit filed by several of his victims against the city of Springdale, Arkansas, revealed even more details about what occurred inside the Duggar family home and how the situation became widely known within the family’s tight-knit social circle.

The suit finally revealed who wrote a famous letter summarizing what was going on inside the house and how that information spread through the Duggar family’s ultra-conservative Christian circles.

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by four Duggar sisters against officials in Washington County and Springdale, Arkansas.

A judge dismissed the case because the plaintiffs failed to meet their burden of proof, according to The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Judge Timothy L Brooks gave the officials named in the lawsuit a scathing review, according to the publication.

He claimed that the seasoned officials displayed an alarming lack of understanding of state law protecting sexual abuse victims.

He went on to say that there was evidence the defendants tried to hide their identities.

Due to the family’s well-known status, they were unable to do so.

Fans of the Duggar family have finally gotten an answer as to who wrote the infamous and much-discussed letter.

The author of the letter believed to be the first report of Josh Duggar’s molestation of his sisters and a family friend was named in the motion dismissing the Duggar sisters’ lawsuit against the city of Springdale, Arkansas.

According to the motion, Kaeleigh Holt penned a letter detailing the events at the Duggar family home, including the sexual abuse.

The eldest Holt daughter jotted down what she overheard her parents discussing and what they said to her.

She slipped the note into a book she was reading at some point.

The writing remained inside the book for several years, according to the court documents.

When Holt lent the book out, it fell into the hands of an unintentional church member.

The molestation inside the Duggar house became widely known after that, dividing many in the family’s social circle.

Two tips to the Arkansas Department of Human Services Hotline were most likely prompted by the letter…

