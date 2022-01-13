Josh Duggar’s incarceration calls include conversations with his wife and brother’s in-laws.

During his stay at the Washington County Detention Center, Josh Duggar is reportedly being held in solitary confinement for his safety, and in-person visits have been halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That isn’t to say Josh isn’t interacting with others.

Josh has been talking to his family and even one of his brother’s in-laws on a regular basis, according to his prison phone log.

He’s made 100 phone calls in the month he’s been in the detention center.

As soon as a guilty verdict was read on Dec. 6, Josh Duggar was remanded to a correctional facility.

He appears to be using his free time to video chat with his wife while awaiting sentencing.

Josh received nearly 40 video calls from Anna between December and January, according to the US Sun.

Anna, who had been by Josh’s side throughout his trial, left the courthouse in a hurry on Dec.

She hasn’t been seen in public since, prompting speculation that she was considering divorce from her troubled husband.

She is, at the very least, conversing with Josh, according to the chat log.

If a divorce is in the works, it hasn’t happened yet, according to all evidence.

Josh Duggar’s phone schedule is jam-packed, and it’s not just with Anna’s calls.

The father of seven has maintained contact with other family members and even a couple of distant relatives.

Josh has made dozens upon dozens of phone calls to family and friends since being remanded to prison, according to the US Sun.

The US Sun obtained prison phone logs from The Sojo Files, a true-crime podcast, and the numbers Josh is dialing are quite telling.

He even called the Spivey family in Texas, according to reports.

Justin Duggar, Josh’s younger brother, is married to Claire Spivey and lives in Texas, though not in his own home.

Josh also tried several times to reach out to his brother, Jedidiah Duggar, before Jed finally answered the phone.

Josh has also contacted his mother and his brother-in-law, David Waller, according to the official logs.

Who Josh hasn’t reached out to seems to be speaking as loudly as those to whom he has…

