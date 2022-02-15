Josh Duggar’s sentencing date has been revealed, and he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for child pornography.

Josh Duggar’s sentencing date has been revealed, and he faces a 40-year prison sentence for child pornography.

The date of Josh Duggar’s sentencing has been revealed, and he faces a 40-year prison sentence for child pornography charges.

Josh, 33, was found guilty on December 9 of possessing and receiving child pornography following a nearly two-week trial.

The date for the sentencing has been set for April 5, 2022, according to The Sun.

Josh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each of the two charges.

Josh’s legal team filed a motion for acquittal of the guilty verdict, a new trial, or the dismissal of the child pornography possession charge, claiming there is no evidence he personally viewed the child pornography found on his HP desktop computer.

“The evidence of the defendant’s guilt is clear and overwhelming,” prosecutors said.

Josh’s team argued that the government “failed to adduce any evidence that Duggar ‘knew the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct,'” which is a requirement for conviction on each count.

“At trial, the evidence established that certain files allegedly discovered on the HP desktop computer were never viewed by any user of the computer and that all of the files in question were deleted shortly after being downloaded.

“There was no evidence that Duggar viewed any specific portion of any of the files allegedly found on the computer,” the jury said.

“The government did not have to provide evidence that he personally viewed the material to convict him of receiving and possessing child pornography, it only had to prove that he knew the material was of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” prosecutors wrote in their response, filed on February 11.

Josh’s expert witness at trial, Michele Bush, proved “child sexual abuse material was downloaded to a password-protected Linux partition on his computer using two different programs, and he knew the programs existed on his computer,” according to the government’s filing.

“There can be no doubt—let alone a reasonable doubt—that the defendant knew the visual depictions he received and possessed were of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the court papers.

Josh’s legal team argued that the government failed to present exculpatory evidence in a timely manner, which can create reasonable doubt for the defendant, and that they were unable to call Wholesale Motorcars employee Caleb Williams to the stand.

Caleb had access to the car lot and desktop computer where the child pornography was downloaded at “relevant time periods,” according to Josh’s attorneys, and law enforcement “failed to meaningfully investigate the possibility that anyone other than Duggar committed the crimes charged.”

Josh has

