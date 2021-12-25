The Menu for Josh Duggar’s Christmas Solitary Confinement Dinner Has Been Revealed

The Menu for Josh Duggar’s Christmas Dinner in Solitary Confinement Has Been Revealed

Josh Duggar’s trial ended in December 2021 with a guilty verdict.

Josh was arrested and charged by federal agents in April 2021 with downloading and possessing child sexual abuse content, and his trial began in November 2021.

After the guilty verdict, Josh kissed his wife, Anna Duggar, goodbye before heading to jail.

Now, a source close to him has learned what he’ll be eating for Christmas dinner while in prison.

Josh Duggar was found guilty in 2019 after substantial evidence suggested he downloaded and obtained child sexual abuse material.

His defense team failed to persuade the jury that the material could have been downloaded by others.

Following the decision, several members of the Duggar family took to their blogs and social media accounts to express their displeasure.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” says Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on their website.

“Today, God’s grace has sustained us thanks to so many people’s love and prayers.

the

We will do everything we can to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and her children in the coming days.”

Joy-Anna Duggar, Jill and Derick Dillard, and Jill and Derick Dillard all released statements.

Anna Duggar has yet to express her dissatisfaction with the situation publicly.

Since Josh’s arrest, she’s stayed away from social media.

Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges in federal court. https:t.coLiJluZLUSL

After the verdict was read at his trial, Josh Duggar was transported to the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas, where he is still being held in solitary confinement, according to The Sun.

He still gets a Christmas dinner even if he eats it by himself.

According to a source close to the situation, “a little special something” will be given to all inmates at the detention center.

It won’t be anything spectacular, but it will be distinctive.

“People who are held in solitary confinement are not allowed to eat with other people,” the source continued.

“They are served alone in their cell, but everyone else gets the same food.”

So, what will Josh get for Christmas? According to an insider, in the days leading up to the big day, Josh might get the usual fare.

“This morning they had oatmeal with butter and sugar, a sausage patty, homemade fried potatoes, bread, and margarine,” the insider revealed.

In addition, the inmates were given an orange-flavored drink.

At…, lunch will be served.

Infosurhoy provides a quick update on the entertainment world.

Josh Duggar has been found guilty of federal charges of child pornography. https://t.co/LiJluZLUSL

December 9, 2021, CBS News (@CBSNews)

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]