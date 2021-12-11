Josh Duggar’s Trial: Now That Josh Duggar Has Been Found Guilty, Where Will Anna Duggar Live?

The sentencing of Josh Duggar for two counts of child pornography could take months.

In the meantime, fans of the Duggar family have a lot of questions.

Josh has been remanded in custody pending sentencing, leaving Anna Duggar on her own for the time being.

Family critics are waiting to see what the 33-year-old mother and wife will do next.

Will Anna stay with the Duggars in Arkansas, or will she return to Florida to seek support from her parents, or will she strike out on her own?

Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of child pornography by a jury of twelve on December 9.

After over a week of testimony from computer experts, federal agents, and even family members, the decision was reached.

The Department of Homeland Security conducted a nearly two-year investigation that culminated in the trial.

Josh was remanded to prison after the guilty verdict was read, and the family members who had gathered to hear the verdict rushed out.

Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, were the first to sprint from the courthouse.

Jim Bob Duggar joined the group as well.

When the verdict was read in court, Derick Dillard, Jill Dillard, Austin Forsyth, and Joy-Anna Forsyth were also present.

They split up from the rest of the family and left on their own.

Now that Josh is no longer in the picture, the focus of Duggar family critics has shifted to Anna Duggar.

The mother of seven children appears to be in jeopardy.

Anna has never worked or lived alone.

On her 20th birthday in 2008, Anna accepted Josh’s proposal.

The couple married a few months later.

Anna moved from her parents’ home in Florida to Arkansas shortly after the wedding, where she settled in with the Duggars.

A brief absence from the family in Washington, DC did not go well.

Anna now has only three options, according to family members.

She has three options: stay with the Duggars in Arkansas and hope that Jim Bob will provide for her large family, return to Florida while Josh is incarcerated, or file for divorce and go it alone.

If Anna decides to leave the family’s ultra-conservative Christian ministry, she may be able to enlist the help of several siblings who have already left.

Nonetheless, the latter is a viable option…

