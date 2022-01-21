Josh Duggar’s Trial: What Happens Next? Josh’s Legal Team Filed an Appeal for a New Trial — What Happens Next?

Josh Duggar’s Trial: What Happens Next? Josh Duggar’s Legal Team Filed an Appeal for a New Trial — What Happens Next?

Josh Duggar’s trial ended with a guilty verdict at the end of 2021.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of downloading and obtaining child sexual abuse material.

Later in the year, he appeared in court.

He was found guilty of the crimes after a multi-day trial and will now be sentenced.

His legal team, however, has recently filed an appeal for a new trial.

So, what’s next?

Josh was convicted of two counts of obtaining child sexual abuse material by a jury.

While awaiting sentencing, he is currently held in solitary confinement at a local Arkansas jail.

When the guilty verdict was read, Josh was “teary-eyed but not crying,” according to The Sun.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, was said to be “stoic” when she heard the verdict.

Anna, Jim Bob Duggar, Justin Duggar, and Claire Spivey all left the courtroom together after the trial ended, Anna rushing out the front door.

Several members of the Duggar family took to social media after the trial ended.

Many of them agreed that the justice system had done a good job, and they expressed their willingness to assist Anna in her care.

Josh Duggar’s legal team announced at the conclusion of his trial that they would file an appeal in the hopes of obtaining an acquittal or a new trial.

His legal team is reported in The Sun exactly as they promised.

Josh’s legal team requested an acquittal of the guilty verdict, according to the publication.

According to the defense, the government “failed to adduce any evidence that Duggar ‘knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct’…….” They also claimed the jury didn’t have any evidence that Josh “personally viewed” the illegal files on his computer.

Josh’s legal team also wants a new trial because the government failed to “timely disclose exculpatory evidence” and they were unable to call Caleb Williams, according to the court documents.

Williams used to work for Wholesale Motorcars.

