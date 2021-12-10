Josh Duggar’s Trial: When Will Josh Duggar Be Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges Now That He’s Been Found Guilty?

Josh Duggar’s Trial: Now that he’s been found guilty of child pornography, when will he be sentenced?

The trial of Josh Duggar has concluded.

After a relatively brief deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict on December 9.

Officials led Josh away from the courthouse as the Duggar family members in attendance hurriedly exited.

While the ruling may put an end to the trial, Josh still has a few more legal hurdles to overcome.

His sentencing, to be precise.

So, when can we expect the father of seven to be sentenced?

Josh Duggar, 33, was arrested on two child pornography charges by federal marshals in April 2021.

Josh had downloaded images and videos of child sexual abuse onto a computer at a car lot he owned, according to court documents.

The arrest came after the Department of Homeland Security conducted an 18-month investigation.

Josh was charged with two counts of child pornography, one for possessing and the other for receiving the materials.

Each charge carries a (dollar)250,000 fine and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to 4029 TV.

Individual charges carry a five-year minimum sentence.

Following the guilty verdict, the federal judge presiding over the trial remanded Josh in custody.

Josh had followed the conditions of his bond while awaiting trial, but now that he has been found guilty, he is a greater flight risk, according to District Judge Timothy L Brooks.

Josh will be held in a federal prison until his sentence is handed down.

However, there will be no sentencing anytime soon.

According to court documents, District Judge Brooks predicted that Duggar would be sentenced in four months.

That means Duggar critics will have to wait until March to learn how long the former reality TV star will have to serve in prison.

Duggar will have the opportunity to appeal the verdict, despite the fact that the jury found him guilty quickly.

That is precisely what his defense team intends to do.

Josh’s defense team stopped to speak with reporters shortly after the courthouse emptied and Josh was led away in handcuffs.

The conviction will be appealed at the “appropriate time,” according to Justin Gelfand and Travis Story.

In the aftermath of Josh Duggar’s trial and guilty verdict, a few Duggar family members have made public statements.

However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have remained silent.

Jim Bob was present in court when the verdict was read.

He dashed out of the courthouse, clutching a number of…

