Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, is “not naive,” according to a Duggar family bodyguard, who also provides behind-the-scenes details.

In December of 2021, Josh Duggar’s trial came to an end.

He was found guilty of two charges after being arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, now has to deal with the fallout.

However, a former Duggar family bodyguard held an AMA on Reddit recently, claiming Anna is “not naive.”

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, has previously stood by him during difficult times.

Josh admitted to molesting a number of young girls, including some of his sisters, in the early 2000s.

He also admitted to having an account on the cheating website Ashley Madison, so he admitted to cheating on Anna.

Despite everything, Anna supported Josh and wished him well.

“It was a difficult thing, and I believe it was such a betrayal for a spouse to go through what we’re going through — and.

,

According to Us Weekly, Anna once told the TLC cameras about Josh cheating: “It was hard.”

“It was difficult to realize that it was such a public thing, so it was not only a betrayal for me, but also a betrayal against Christians.”

Is Anna now standing by Josh for his recent crimes? Before he was taken away, Josh told Anna that he loved her, and she rushed out of the courtroom without speaking to the press.

It’s unclear where she stands right now, but the Duggars don’t believe in divorce, so we’re guessing she’ll stick with her husband.

Anna Duggar was “stoic” during her husband Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, according to a new report.https:t.coZMm79ndq6F

Following Josh Duggar’s trial, fans of the Duggar family have a lot more questions than answers.

In addition, a former Duggar bodyguard hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

The moderators of the subreddit confirmed his identity.

He explained, “I spent 20 years doing personal protection work.”

“I’ve guarded writers, activists, journalists, diplomats, foreign heads of state, actors, athletes, and politicians.”

“I did security for Josh until I couldn’t take any more,… I spent the summer of 2015 in Tontitown, Arkansas,” he told a Reddit user.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Anna Duggar was “stoic” at husband Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, a new report details, revealing her reaction to his guilty charges.https://t.co/ZMm79ndq6F — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) December 9, 2021