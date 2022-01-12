Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, is said to be making daily video calls to him.

Josh Duggar is said to get daily video calls from his wife, Anna Duggar.

In December 2021, Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of child pornography.

The guilty verdict was delivered less than two weeks after the start of a multi-year trial.

While the Duggars have remained relatively silent about the situation, one thing appears to be certain.

Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, is by his side.

The couple is in regular contact, according to official prison records.

Josh Duggar may be separated from his wife and children for the time being, but Anna Duggar appears to be thinking about him.

Anna has made dozens of calls to her incarcerated husband since being remanded to the Washington County Detention Center in early December.

Official records show that the mother of seven called her troubled husband multiple times on certain days.

Josh has been receiving daily calls from his wife since the beginning of his detention, and it doesn’t appear that this will stop anytime soon.

Since Josh’s guilty verdict, Anna has remained largely in the background.

Despite the fact that she hasn’t been seen in public, Duggar family fans believe they saw the mother of seven in video footage from Christmas 2021.

Anna has chosen to remain in Arkansas with her in-laws, at least for the time being, as evidenced by the Christmas footage.

It’s only to be hoped that Jim Bob Duggar has his wallet on hand.

Making a phone or video call from the prison where Josh is being held is not cheap.

Fees are charged for email messages, phone calls, and video calls, according to the Washington County Correctional Facility.

None of the alternatives are particularly inexpensive.

Each email message costs (dollar)1, with an additional fee for including a photo or video in the message.

For an additional fee, inmates can respond to the messages.

Both video and phone calls are expensive.

Each call costs.25 cents per minute at the detention center.

At the time of the call, the inmate must have the funds in their account.

The US Sun obtained a list of Anna’s phone calls to Josh between December and February.

The months of December and January

2. Inventive+ phrasing

Anna made nearly 40 calls to the detention center during that time period, according to the log.

Some calls were over 30 minutes long.

Other calls were only a minute or two long.

In any case, the Duggars…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.