Josh Duhamel, 49, proposes to Audra Diane Mari, 28, two years after his divorce from Fergie.

Josh Duhamel, 49, marries Audra Diane Mari, 28, two years after his divorce from Fergie, the singer.

JOSH Duhamel has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Audra Diane Mari on social media.

This comes two years after the shocking divorce of actor and singer Fergie.

The Transformers star announced the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and Audra on a beach.

Josh is holding a crumpled piece of paper that reads, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?” in the photo.

Audra is smiling and pointing behind him, while her soon-to-be husband is doing the same.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!,” Josh captioned it.

As they responded in the comments section, people were quick to express their gratitude.

“Congratulations! Many blessings on your marriage!” one person wrote, while another added, “Cute!”

“I knew this was going to happen!!! It’s so awesome,” said another.

“Best wishes!!!”

The 49-year-old was born in the United States and raised in the United Kingdom.