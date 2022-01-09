Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are engaged after two years of dating: photos

After two years of dating, Josh Duhamel has proposed to Audra Mari.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari announced their engagement on Saturday, and we wish them all the best.

The 49-year-old actor has been linked to the 28-year-old former Miss World America since 2019.

Duhamel shared a photo of himself on the beach proposing to his girlfriend.

Duhamel revealed that he placed a note in a bottle asking Mari to marry him, and he held out the note as Mari smiled behind him.

Mari’s 28th birthday was on August 8th.

“It’s on!! She discovered a message in a bottle that washed up on the beach and said YES!! @audramari,” Duhamel captioned the photo.

Duhamel previously married Fergie, with whom he has an 8-year-old son, Axl.

After eight years of marriage, they divorced in 2017.

In October of this year, he and Mari were first seen kissing in Toronto.

According to ET at the time, “Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well.”

“They have a lot of fun together and are on the same page about what they want to do with their lives.”

On Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, in December 2018, Duhamel stated that he wanted to date a woman who was young enough to have children.

“I’m no longer 30 years old.”

He said, “I’m 45.”

“In the coming years, I want to have more children.”

As a result, it’s more about finding someone who is young enough to start a family.”

“It’s not like I’m trying to f**k anything,” he added.

“That’s not who I am at all.”

I’m looking for a girl with whom I can share my life and start a family.”

