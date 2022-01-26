Josh Duhamel Opens Up About Having Kids With Fiancee Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel Opens Up About Having Children With Fiancee Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel proposed to Audra Mari earlier this month, and the actor is already considering starting a family with the former pageant queen.

“I hope so,” the 49-year-old actor told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 25.

“It’s all part of the plan.”

The former model, who already has an 8-year-old son with ex-wife Fergie named Axl, told Us that the little one has a special bond with his fiancée, 28.

While promoting his Heluva Good! Dips collaboration, the Life As We Know It star said, “He is very excited about [our engagement].”

“That was a big part of it,” says the author.

They get along swimmingly.

It’s been a pleasure.”

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari,” the All My Children alum wrote on Instagram on January 8.

Since 2019, the two have been dating.

From 2009 to 2019, the former soap opera star was married to Fergie, 46.

After their divorce, the former couple continued to coparent Axl, even attending his birthday parties together.

Duhamel is conscious of not being “too overbearing” while raising the child, which he described as “the most challenging” for him.

“I want to make sure that I’m forcing him to do things,” the North Dakota native said on Tuesday.

“I’m not trying to be an overbearing parent, but I do want to be a good role model for him.”

He’s keeping a close eye on things.”

After repeatedly telling Axl to “take risks,” the Safe Haven star boasted that he recently persuaded him to take an ice bath.

Axl considers Duhamel to be a “cool dad,” adding that his Heluva Good! Dips Sideline Snacker helps.

He explained, “It’s this little machine… that’s on a remote control for lazy people like myself who don’t want to get up from the couch.”

“This thing will literally come to you and bring you snacks, cold beer, and anything else you require.”

He sees this thing when he gets home from school and is… excited.”

Fans can do so from January 27 to February 4th.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Josh Duhamel Reveals Whether He Wants Kids With Fiancee Audra Mari