Josh Radnor and other cast members from How I Met Your Mother react to Bob Saget’s death.

Josh Radnor of How I Met Your Mother and Others React to Bob Saget’s Death

Following the late actor’s untimely death on Sunday, January 9, his former co-stars wrote heartfelt tributes to him.

In 2005, the comedian joined CBS’s show as the voice of future Ted Mosby, a role he held for nine seasons.

Following the conclusion of the show in 2014, theFull Housealum reprised his role as Danny Tanner onFuller Housefrom 2016 to 2020.

Saget embarked on a comedy tour the following year, which he was in the middle of when he was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby on HIMYM, expressed his displeasure with the news in a series of emotional tweets.

“When HIMYM first aired, I had so much imposter syndrome that I was afraid I’d be discovered, kicked off set, and sent home.”

“When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days, he’d gush over my performance and tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right,” wrote the musician, 47.

“This man who I’d admired on TV for years, cheering me on and reassuring me that I had a right to be there and play that role.”

I can’t emphasize how profound his words were.

(He also told me jokes I couldn’t tell here or in polite company, as is his custom.)”

“[We] were never out of touch for long,” the Ohio native wrote, reflecting on his “very special bond from day one” with Saget.

Even after HIMYM ended, we found a way to get together once a year for dinner.

We saw each other in our Broadway productions.

In the midst of all the chaos, we talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life.

… Some people pass away, and you’re haunted by all the things you didn’t tell them, all the love you didn’t express.

Bob, thankfully, was not one of them.

We told each other how much we loved each other.”

The Mercy Street alum wrapped up with a photo of himself and the author of Dirty Daddy.

“I’m eternally grateful that HIMYM introduced me to Bob Saget,” Radnor wrote.

“For the rest of my days, I’ll hear his voice.”

