Joshua Jackson Celebrates ”Powerful” Jodie Turner-Smith on Her First Mother’s Day

Just weeks after welcoming their first child into the world, Joshua Jackson praised his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, in an Instagram post, describing her elegance as she steps into motherhood with their baby girl.

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are,” the 41-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actor wrote. “For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb.”

He added, “For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments.”

“Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived,” he continued in praise of his 33-year-old wife. “The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that.”

The couple has had a classic whirlwind romance. It was only in December of last year that the duo first wed—and revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

A passionate romance deserves a thoughtful letter—and Jackson brought his soliloquy to a close in simple, loving terms.

“I love you,” he said. “I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.”

Here’s to hoping the new parents are enjoying some quality time with their daughter.

In March, Jackson told E! that he was “just ready to meet my baby girl.”