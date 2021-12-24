Josiah Carter’s ‘Naughty’ Mistletoe Margarita is a ‘Below Deck’ Christmas cocktail.

Get into the holiday spirit with a Mistletoe Margarita from Below Deck’s second stew, Josiah Carter.

Carter provided a video tutorial to walk home mixologists through the steps of making this nice but also “naughty” cocktail.

The Mistletoe Margarita recipe is also included in Carter’s Instagram video.

“2 parts tequila, 1 part orange liquor, 3 parts cranberry juice, and 12 a lime, squeezed,” says the recipe, adding that ice, a shot pour, a knife to slice the lime, an orange, and a cocktail shaker are also required.

Carter also set the tone by standing in front of a beautiful tablescape in a festively decorated room.

“The table is set for Christmas Eve here.

I’m wearing a Christmas T-shirt.

And it’s Christmas cocktail time,” he said in his video.

He was also getting his cocktail glass ready.

“So this is one of my Mistletoe Margaritas,” he explained, “and I’ve already salted the rim of the glass and put the ice in.”

Carter used a smaller highball glass, but a tall glass can also be used.

“Of course, you can do it in a regular glass like this.”

But, in any case, I think it’s nice to have a longer drink.

So let’s get started.”

Carter demonstrated how to make the drink in an Instagram video.

In the cocktail shaker, he mixed the entire drink.

He directed, “We’re going to put half a lime juice in here.”

“Then there’s cranberry juice, tequila, and then an orange liqueur,” says the author.

Cointreau is what I’m using here.

We’re also going to put two parts tequila in there.

If you don’t like tequila, I’m sure vodka or rum will suffice.

I don’t think it’s anything too specific, but it’s something I might give it.”

Josiah Carter (@josiahcarter_) shared a post.

He continued, “And then one part orange liqueur.”

“And then one and a half parts cranberry juice,” says the author.

So it’s the same amount of booze as your cranberry juice, which is always delicious.” Carter pours the drink into the shaker and stirs it thoroughly.

“I’m going to take that and give it a good shake.”

Carter served the pink cocktail over ice, garnished with an orange slice…

