Josie Bates of Bringing Up Bates Denies Pregnancy Rumors: ‘It’s Just a Food Baby,’ she says.

‘It’s Just a Food Baby,’ says Josie Bates, who plays Josie Bates on Bringing Up Bates.

Josie Bates clarified on Wednesday, December 8 that she is not expecting her third child.

“So for all of you asking if I am pregnant already, I am not,” the 22-year-old Bringing Up Bates star said during an Instagram Story Q&A.

You don’t see a baby bump if you think you do.

“It’s just a food baby,” says the narrator.

After telling her fans not to get their “hopes up,” the reality star went on to answer questions about her postpartum experience following the birth of her daughter Hazel, who is now five months old.

(Willow, 2, is the daughter of the UPtv personality and her husband, Kelton Balka.)

“It’s going really well,” the Tennessee native expressed his delight.

“I think we’re in a really good spot right now.”

We’ve settled into a good routine.

I think I’ve got a good handle on the girls’ schedules.

… With the girls, we’ve hit such a sweet spot, and I’m overjoyed.”

However, Bates admitted that her first two months as a mother of two were “really difficult,” saying, “I wasn’t prepared for how difficult they were going to be.”

I feel like I retaliated quickly with Willow.

It was especially difficult with Hazel following a particularly difficult pregnancy and a stay in the NICU.

On top of all the hormones, I don’t think I’ve ever been so sleep-deprived.

I was a complete disaster.

I ended up reaching out to some people and taking some postpartum mood supplements, which were both extremely beneficial.

Don’t be afraid to talk about it if you’re in the early stages of postpartum and don’t feel like yourself.

It’s perfectly acceptable.

It will get easier, I promise.”

Bates’ youngest child was born with an “extremely rare blood condition,” and her NICU stay was documented on Instagram in June.

Bates captioned hospital photos at the time, “She developed a type of jaundice unique to her situation, and we transported [her]to the Children’s Hospital NICU in the early hours of the morning, where she is being monitored by teams of highly skilled doctors and nurses.”

“She is stable in all other ways, and all she needs right now is supportive care to help lower her bilirubin levels while her body heals.”

