Joss Whedon denies threatening Gal Gadot on the set of ‘Justice League,’ blaming a language barrier on the actress.

Joss Whedon has denied Gal Gadot’s claims that he threatened her career on the set of Justice League, claiming that any disagreement between the actress and the director was a misunderstanding.

“I don’t make threats to people.”

“Who does that?” asked Whedon, 57, in a lengthy interview with New York Magazine, which was published on Monday, January 17.

The 57-year-old creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer reflected on his time as the Justice League’s new leader in 2017.

Whedon was brought in by Warner Bros. to replace director Zack Snyder, who stepped down after his daughter committed suicide, and the Avengers director worked through many rewrites and 40 days of reshoots, causing tension on set.

After the Diana Prince actress, 36, raised creative concerns, Whedon allegedly “threatened to harm Gadot’s career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins,” according to the Hollywood Reporter in April 2021.

“Shut up and say the lines,” Whedon reportedly told her, threatening to “make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

“I had my issues with [Whedon], and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner,” Gadot told THR when asked about her relationship with the director.

The director claimed in a New York Magazine interview that the Israeli actress, who is fluent in English, misunderstood him.

“I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech because English isn’t her first language,” Whedon told the magazine.

According to the outlet, the New York native admitted that they fought over cutting a scene and that he jokingly told her that she “would have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body.”

“Then I was told I said something about tying her to the railroad track and her dead body,” he claimed.

The star of Red Notice isn’t convinced by his memory.

In an email to NY Mag, Gadot said, “I completely understood.”

The Wonder Woman 1984 star wasn’t the only one who had a problem with Whedon’s work.

He refuted actor Ray Fisher’s claims that Whedon abused his power by lightening the skin tone of the 34-year-old Cyborg star.

Fisher’s allegations, according to Whedon, are “neither true nor deserving of discussion.”

Fisher’s motivations are unknown to the author, but he believes the actor is lying.

“We’re dealing with a malevolent force,” says the narrator.

