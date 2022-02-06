Joss Whedon didn’t want to be a third-generation TV writer, but to’make some money,’ he turned to one classic sitcom.

Before becoming known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, TV writer Joss Whedon worked on a popular sitcom.

The hit show propelled him to stardom, allowing him to land the role of writer-director for The Avengers, which forever altered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and propelled it to new heights.

Though he had no intention of becoming a television writer, Whedon was well-versed in the industry.

With money as his motivator, Whedon took a writing job, which led to his eventual success, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

In 1989, Whedon joined the staff of Roseanne, a groundbreaking comedy starring Roseanne Barr.

Barr fired most of the production staff and writers for creative differences, so Whedon was brought in for the second season.

He allegedly kept his head down and completed as many assignments as he could.

The Roseanne episode “The Little Sister” was written by the award-winning filmmaker, and author Amy Pascale wrote in Joss Whedon: The Biography that it featured “a small foreshadowing of all Joss’s wit-infused fight sequences to come” in Buffy and the MCU. However, Whedon left the series soon after.

Whedon comes from a family of screenwriters.

Tom Whedon, his father, had a long career as a successful comedy writer.

He worked on classic shows like The Golden Girls, Alice, and Benson, as well as writing for Captain Kangaroo and The Electric Company in early childhood programming.

His grandfather, John Whedon, was also a successful actor.

He worked on shows like The Donna Reed Show and The Andy Griffith Show as a staff writer.

“I literally had left college going, ‘I’m not going to be a television writer.’ And my friend would go, ‘Three-G TV!'” Whedon admitted in an interview with IGN.

“He’d taunt me all the time,” Whedon added.

After a while, the creator of The Nevers caved in and began writing television scripts.

Whedon reconnected with his father after relocating to Los Angeles and…

Hilarious, loving, terrifying, delighted, befuddled, unflaggingly supportive and terribly missed. A better father than his father was, which is always the goal. Love you, Dad. If you’re in heaven, say hi to my hair. pic.twitter.com/Cyn15q91sC — Joss Whedon (@joss) June 17, 2018