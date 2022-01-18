Joss Whedon refutes the allegations, claiming to be “one of the nicer showrunners that’s ever been.”

Joss Whedon refutes the allegations, claiming to be “one of the nicer showrunners that has ever existed.”

Joss Whedon has spoken out after numerous actors and co-workers on previous projects accused him of bullying and abusive behavior.

In an extensive interview and profile with New York Magazine, Whedon used the opportunity to almost categorically deny all of the allegations leveled against him.

During the interview, Whedon discussed how he finished Justice League after the original director, Zack Snyder, had to leave the project in the middle of filming.

“They asked me to fix it,” Whedon explained, “and I thought I could help.”

However, Whedon went on to say that it has become one of his greatest regrets.

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the DC superhero film, publicly accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior in July 2020.

He also claimed that his part in the film was eventually reduced due to his feud with Whedon.

Whedon denied acting inappropriately and went on the offensive, questioning Fisher’s acting and personality.

He claimed that Cyborg’s storyline in the film, as it was originally planned, “logically made no sense,” and that Fisher had a personal vendetta against him.

Whedon claimed, “We’re talking about a malevolent force.”

“In both senses, we’re discussing a bad actor.”

Whedon also addressed a conspiracy theory advanced by some of his outspoken online defenders, claiming that the accusations leveled against him were part of a deliberate attack on his character in order to increase support for Snyder and the eventual release of Snyder’s director’s cut.

While Whedon did not say Snyder was behind the alleged campaign, he did tell New York Magazine, “I don’t know who started it, I just know in whose name it was done.”

Whedon also blamed the backlash against him in recent years on his ex-wife Kai Cole.

In 2017, Cole wrote an op-ed accusing Whedon of being a “hypocrite preaching feminist ideals” who had cheated on her numerous times during their marriage.

Despite the fact that Whedon admitted to numerous instances of infidelity, he claimed that Cole’s letter was the catalyst for people to start making.

