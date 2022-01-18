Joss Whedon’s net worth is unknown.

Joss Whedon is an American filmmaker, composer, and comic book writer who has worked since the 1990s.

He has accumulated a sizable net worth by writing multiple productions over the years.

Whedon is responsible for a number of Marvel and DC films and shows, including Justice League and Agents of SHIELD.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of (dollar)100 million as of January 2022.

This figure is derived from his acting as well as his work as a writer for television shows and films.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Veronica Mars, and Con Man are just a few of the shows in which he has appeared.

Whedon’s net worth is derived from his multiple business ventures, which include co-founding Bellwether Pictures with his ex-wife Kai Cole and founding Mutant Enemy Productions.

He went to Winchester College in England before attending Wesleyan University and graduating in 1987.





Whedon has also directed episodes of The Office and Glee.

From 1995 to 2016, the New Yorker was married to Kai Cole, a former actress and producer.

The former couple had two children together, Squire and Arden Cole, before their divorce in 2012.

Despite having high-profile parents, little information about Whedon’s children is available because they prefer to remain out of the spotlight as much as possible.

What they’re up to these days is still a mystery.