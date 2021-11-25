Joy-Anna Duggar ignores her family and spends Thanksgiving in Texas with her in-laws ahead of Josh’s child pornography trial.

Joy-Anna Duggar skips out on Thanksgiving with her family and spends it with her in-laws in Texas, ahead of Josh’s child pornography trial.

JOY-ANNA Duggar skipped Thanksgiving with her family and spent it with her husband Austin’s in-laws in Texas, where her brother Josh is facing a child pornography trial.

Because the eldest, Josh, 33, is currently on home confinement until his trial on November 30 and is unable to spend the holidays with his underage siblings, nieces, and nephews due to his child pornography charges, the Counting On star and her siblings are continuing to celebrate the holidays.

Meanwhile, Joy-Anna appeared to be in good spirits during the holidays, cooking in the kitchen and enjoying the cooler Texas fall weather as she kept her children and herself away from her family.

The 24-year-old shared inside footage of her large in-law family preparing the Thanksgiving meal, which included potatoes and her grandmother-in-law’s traditional banana pudding, on Instagram on a regular basis.

Joy-Anna also shared video of her two children, Evelyn, one, and Gideon, three, playing in the backyard, kitchen, and with their cousins.

As she ate vanilla wafers and “helped” slice potatoes, Evelyn appeared wide-eyed and alert.

Gideon wanted to go swimming outside, but he changed his mind when he realized it was too cold.

Gideon hopped on a bike with training wheels for the first time all by himself, and the mom-of-two’s mind was blown.

All of the Forsyth family’s activities came to a close with a crowded living room game night.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Duggar family is celebrating Thanksgiving as usual, with the younger children sharing the cooking duties.

The family’s Instagram page was updated with photos of the youngest siblings preparing the feast from the day before.

One photo showed some of the older kids in their large kitchen cleaning out and seasoning multiple turkeys.

Others were seen mixing huge bowls of flour and rolling out dough for the Duggars’ traditional homemade rolls and other treats, according to other photos.

Two of the boys are seen smiling at the camera while preparing food over the stove in one shot.

“Today it was all hands on deck preparing for our Thanksgiving meal tomorrow!” they wrote in the caption.

“We have some year-round staples, such as our favorite homemade rolls! Is anyone else doing a lot of food prep today?”

“I can’t wait to try everything with my friends and family tomorrow! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Josh, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s firstborn, will not be at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year.

As he awaits his upcoming trial, he is currently residing with third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, who are longtime family friends.

Josh pleaded not guilty to two counts of child pornography back in April.

He seemed to be…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https