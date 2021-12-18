Joy-Anna Duggar invites fans inside her Arkansas home to enjoy a “cozy, rainy morning” following Josh’s tumultuous court trial.

After her brother Josh’s explosive court trial, Joy-Anna Duggar invited fans inside her Arkansas home to enjoy a “cozy, rainy morning.”

In a new Instagram Story video, the 24-year-old gave Counting On fans a behind-the-scenes tour.

Joy-Anna started the video by pointing the camera at her 3-year-old son Gideon, who was sitting alone at a small table in their Arkansas home.

She then showed off her couch, which was draped in a large blanket, before showing off her 1-year-old daughter Evelyn.

Evelyn was seen reading a picture book before panning across the room to reveal her husband Austin Forsyth, 28, who was sitting in front of their Christmas tree.

The tree was decked out in traditional white lights and ornaments.

“A cozy, rainy, December morning,” wrote the Counting On alum in the caption.

After a recent date night with Austin, Joy-Anna got into the holiday spirit.

The television personality documented a recent trip to the golf course with friends.

She filmed her friend hitting a shot on the golf course while panning across to their group and Austin chatting with them in the video.

Joy-Anna moved the camera back to her friend as he turned to smile at it.

Her older brother Josh, 33, was convicted of two counts of child pornography, so the couple enjoyed their night out.

The ex-reality star was immediately taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

Josh’s sentencing is expected to take four months, according to Judge Timothy L Brooks.

Joy-Anna and Austin released a joint statement on social media just days after the disgraced star was sentenced.

“Over the last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh,” they wrote on Instagram Stories.

“We were able to observe the trial and hear the testimony for ourselves.

“We agree with the court’s decision and are grateful to the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material.”

“Our hearts break for all CSAM [child sexual abuse material]victims,” the couple, who attended several trials earlier this month, said.

“Anna and her children are in our prayers.”

Josh and his wife Anna have seven children, all of whom have been supportive of him during the trial.

Other members of the tumultuous family, including Joy-Anna’s sister Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, expressed their shock at Josh’s verdict, saying the trial “felt like a funeral…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.