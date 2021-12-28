Joy-Anna Duggar invites fans into her homeschool, where she teaches her children Gideon, three, and Evy, one, and shares her plans for the coming year.

Joy-Anna Duggar invites fans into her homeschool to meet her children Gideon, three, and Evy, one, and to hear about her plans for the coming year.

All of this comes as Josh’s tumultuous family continues to deal with the aftermath of his child pornography conviction.

Joy-Anna used her Instagram Stories to talk about the coming year and what she plans to do differently.

“We’ve been talking a lot about our goals for the coming year, what our plans are,” she explained.

“This coming year, we’ve decided to talk about our monthly goals at the beginning of each month, and I think that will help us stay more motivated on our long-term goals as well.”

Joy-Anna concluded, after being interrupted by her daughter Evy, “…

I can’t believe the new year is approaching so quickly, but I’m looking forward to it.”

The 24-year-old then showed her fans a video of her 3-year-old son Gideon, whom she is homeschooling, reciting his alphabet.

“Doing school! We normally sing the alphabet song, say our numbers, shapes, and colors,” Joy-Anna captioned the video.

“It won’t be anything exciting, but it will get them used to it!”

“Gideon learned his shapes really quickly,” the mother of two wrote over another story about her oldest child learning his shapes.

He’s still battling it out with the others.”

The Counting On alum, who was recently seen at the family’s Christmas day party, is married to Austin Forsyth and has two children.

All of this comes as the trial of Joy-Anna and her sisters Jill, Jessa, and Jinger in their police misconduct lawsuit has been postponed.

Jill and Jessa filed a lawsuit in May 2017 against the City of Springdale, police department employees, and other Defendants, alleging invasion of privacy and other claims, claiming that the records’ release caused them “extreme mental anguish and emotional distress.”

The trial has been rescheduled for April 18, 2022, with a backup date of June 20, 2022 if the court faces scheduling conflicts.

On December 9, after a nearly two-week trial, Josh, 33, was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography.

Joy-Anna and Austin released a joint statement on social media just days after the disgraced star was sentenced.

“Over the last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh,” they wrote on Instagram Stories.

“We were able to observe the trial and hear the evidence firsthand.

“We agree with the court’s decision, and we appreciate the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and prevent child sexual abuse…

