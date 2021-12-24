Joy-Anna Duggar mocks her husband Austin’s gift-wrapping abilities on TikTok as the family prepares to celebrate Christmas.

On TikTok, Joy-Anna Duggar mocks her husband Austin’s gift-wrapping skills as the family prepares to celebrate Christmas.

JOY-ANNA Duggar mocked her husband Austin Forsyth’s gift-wrapping skills in a new TikTok video while her entire family was preparing for Christmas.

Joy-Anna, 24, portrayed herself and her 28-year-old husband in a hilarious TikTok video that she shared on Instagram.

The Counting On alum wore a plaid shirt and a cap.

The wife wanted to watch a movie in the funny skit, but the husband had to “wap all of my Christmas presents.”

Despite the husband’s request for “assistance,” the wife ended up wrapping “all the presents” herself.

Despite the fact that the husband was ready to watch the film, the wife was fast asleep and sleeping on the floor next to the wrapped gifts.

With a laughing emoji, the reality star captioned the photo, “When your husband asks for help wrapping his presents!”

“This is us, year after year,” Joy-Anna continued.

Evelyn, one, and Gideon, three, are Joy-Anna and Austin’s two children.

Josh, 33, was arrested and charged with child pornography at the beginning of December.

Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55,’s son was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography in April.

The TLC star could face up to 20 years in prison after the jury returns its verdict.

In about four months, he is expected to be sentenced.

Josh’s attorneys intend to take the case to court.

Joy-Anna recently joined Jill, 30, Jinger, 27, and Jessa, 29, in their lawsuit against the cops.

A 33-page Arkansas police report was made public in 2015.

According to the report, patriarch Jim Bob confessed to local authorities that his eldest son Josh fondled the breasts and genitals of young girls in the Duggar family home while they were sleeping years ago.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Jill and Jessa came forward as two of the alleged victims, insisting that they had forgiven Josh, who was never charged, for his sins.

Jill and Jessa sued the City of Springdale, police department employees, and other Defendants for invasion of privacy and other claims in May 2017.

They claimed that making the records public had caused them “extreme mental anguish and emotional distress.”

Jinger and Joy-Anna are also suing, though they have not publicly stated that they were molested.