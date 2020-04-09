Joy Behar plans to withdraw from sight in 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

After 21 seasons, Joy Behar has set an exit date for “The View”.

The 77-year-old Behar wants to retire after the end of her contract in the summer of 2022 as a liberal resident in the ABC talk show.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “She revealed her plans in a new interview for the paperback of the Non-fiction book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Insider Story of ‘The View'” by sorts Ramin Setoodeh. “Data-reactid =” 38 “> She revealed her plans in a new interview for the paperback of the non-fiction book” Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View” by sorts Ramin Setoodeh.

“I have a three-year contract,” said Behar in the book. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t go if I want because they really can’t do anything to me at this point. I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I might be wrong. When I’m just as fabulous [2022] the way I am now, I’ll think about it. But the chances of that happening… ”She paused to think. “You know, time flies. I am not a child. “

Several sources on “The View” have confirmed that Behar was pending an exit from the show in 2022.

A spokesman for ABC denied that Behar would go. “This is not true,” said a network representative. “Joy was asked what happened at the end of her contract and how she made it clear in the interview whether she was” so fabulous in ” [2022] as I am now, “she will sit in her seat at the table.”

When Behar implements her plan, she leaves “The View” shortly before she turns 80. The creator Barbara Walters left the show in 2014 at the age of 84.

Behar has been on “The View” longer than any other co-host. She joined the talk show when she started auditioning for Walters in 1997, and has survived countless exits and restarts for over three decades as the TV landscape has changed.

Behar was released in 2013 when ABC executives decided during the day that “The View” should be less political (an idea that now seems ridiculous). But two years later, in 2015, she was brought back to the Hot Topics table when reviews dropped without her, and she continues to bloom with her short commentary on the latest Trump White House scandals.

On March 13, Behar said goodbye to “The View” to isolate himself from the corona virus for security reasons. When the other co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin – started working remotely, Behar was seen on the show via a satellite from the Hamptons in which she lived.

The paperback edition of “Ladies Who Punch” will be published by St. Martin’s Press next week. The book, which became a New York Times bestseller in April 2019, contains interviews with most of the main actors in the series, including Walters, Behar, Rosie O’Donnell, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Jenny McCarthy and Sherri Shepherd.

