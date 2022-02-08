Jozo Bozo (Exclusive) is David Arquette’s first Bozo the Clown of Color.

Jozo Bozo, the First Bozo the Clown of Color, is introduced by David Arquette (Exclusive).

Clowns can be sweet again, according to David Arquette.

The actor is taking on the difficult task of eradicating the terrifying stigma that surrounds make-up-covered comedians, and he’s not alone.

Arquette recently spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about how he’s bringing the iconic character of Bozo the Clown back to life, years after the once-famous children’s icon went off the air.

“There’s a lot of work to be done just to rehabilitate the clown image,” Arquette explained with a smile, “but it’s all about spreading joy and happiness.”

“That’s what clowns are all about, and there are a lot of amazing clowns out there, so we want people to know about them.”

But he’s not going into the project alone!

“I couldn’t bring Bozo back by myself,” Arquette said, before introducing Jozo Bozo, the first female Bozo the Clown and the first woman of color to play the iconic character.

“It’s so important,” Jozo Bozo said of taking on the mantle.

“I truly believe that I am a representative of the world and the people we live among.”

According to Arquette, he paid for the rights to Bozo the Clown’s name and likeness with money from the latest installment of the Scream franchise, and it’s a passion project he’s been working on since he was a kid.

“I fell in love with Bozo when I was a kid in Chicago, and he was like my old pal Bozo,” Arquette explained.

“It’s about letting the Bozo in our hearts out and everyone being silly or bringing some joy.”

“Kindness is essential.”

Take a look at the new, carefree Jozo Bozo in the video above!

