Juan José Arteche, an indefatigable theatrical adapter, dies at 93

For many years, a name had recurringly appeared in theater programs: Juan José Arteche. His was the adaptation of more than two hundred and fifty theatrical performances, almost all by authors of the 20th century. The former producer and businessman has died in Madrid at the age of 93.

Arteche was born in San Sebastián on January 1, 1927. When he was 17, according to Antonio Castro, chronicler of the Villa, he moved to Madrid pushed by his father. «And Juanjo immediately forgot about the missions, entering the world of triples and vice triples. To the point that, in 1946, he wrote a magazine script for Colsada as “black”, for which he received five thousand pesetas. But the chickpeas aspired to earn them as an economist and diplomatic lawyer. Indeed, all his working life he practiced law in large laboratories. The theater was his other parallel activity, his true passion.

Ángel Laborda said of him on ABC in 1969: «he is an indefatigable traveler who has traveled the entire world, and we already have him in America, already in Germany, England, France or the Far East. Juan José Arteche is a doctor and pharmacist and works in laboratory research. His “Ingres fiddle” is the theater. He has done many interesting theater versions. Worshipful man, on his travels there is always a desire to get to know the artistic and cultural life of this country in depth ».

.