Jubilee Sharpe, a former ‘Bachelor’ contestant, has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge and will serve a year of probation.

Jubilee Sharpe, a ‘Bachelor’ alum, has agreed to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a DUI charge.

It’s time to call it a day.

After taking a plea deal in the 2020 case against her, Jubilee Sharpe will reportedly not have a DUI on her record.

According to a report from TMZ, the Bachelor alum, 30, recently pleaded guilty to willfully refusing to sign and accept a summons or citation, as well as reckless driving causing injury to property or person. As a result of the plea, prosecutors in Palm Beach, Florida dropped the DUI charge, which means it will not appear on her criminal record.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star was also given a 12-month probationary period and was required to complete a DUI education course, a victim impact session, and 75 hours of community service.

In February 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the US Army veteran had been arrested in Palm Beach for driving under the influence.

She had “bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath as she talked,” according to the arrest report. She refused to take a breath, blood, or urine test at the time of her arrest.

Sharpe was involved in a single-car collision, according to the arresting officer, who said she “could not remember exactly” what had happened moments before.

She also admitted to drinking “a couple beers before driving” to the officer.

Sharpe also failed multiple field sobriety tests at the scene of the incident, according to the arrest report.

She “could not maintain balance” and “had a sway as she walked” during a walk-and-turn exercise, and she repeatedly missed her nose during a finger-to-nose test.

In the report, the police officer stated, “She was then placed under arrest and transported to the county jail.”

She was freed on her own recognizance nearly six hours later.

The former reality star shared a soundless video of her friend driving her around Florida after being released from custody.

As she sat in the passenger seat, the friend looked over at her and shook his head.

“But did you die?” she wondered at the time on Instagram Stories.

During season 20 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016, the Florida native competed for Ben Higgins’ love.

She took 11th place after finishing 11th.

