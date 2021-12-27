Bachelor Nation’s Jubilee Sharpe accepts a plea bargain in a DUI case.

Bachelor Nation’s Jubilee Sharpe accepts a plea deal in a DUI case.

Jubilee Sharpe, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, was arrested in Florida in February 2020 for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

In her DUI case in 2020, Jubilee Sharpe agreed to a plea deal.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Bachelor Nation star pled guilty to two counts, including willfully refusing to sign and accept a summons or citation, and reckless driving causing injury to property or person.

In addition to the 12 months of probation, Jubilee will be required to perform 75 hours of community service, complete a DUI education course, and pay a list of fines.

She will not be found guilty of driving under the influence.

The 29-year-old reality star was released later that day on her own recognizance.

Sharpe, an army veteran, made her television debut on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated in week five.

Sharpe, as viewers will recall, asked the season 20 star if he saw a future with her during one of their group dates.

After Higgins admitted he didn’t, she walked off the show.

Lauren Bushnell received Higgins’ final rose.

The couple’s engagement, however, was called off in 2017.

Sharpe’s appearance on TV wasn’t the last time viewers saw him.

The Bachelor in Paradise star from Fort Lauderdale also appeared in two seasons.

She made a brief appearance in season three of the hit ABC series before returning in season five for another chance at love.

Some fans rallied around Sharpe after learning about her time in Haiti.

“My three brothers and my parents died, but I don’t know the details,” she told People magazine in 2016.

“At the time, I was six years old, but I have no memory of my parents.”

My 4-year-old sister and I moved in with my grandmother, but she was sick with leprosy and dying, so she couldn’t care for us.

As a result, she put my younger sister and me in an orphanage.”

Sharpe was later adopted by a man who had visited Haiti to assist with disaster relief efforts.

She explained, “He tried to adopt my sister, but after going through the medical process, they discovered she had an incurable disease and couldn’t be adopted.”

