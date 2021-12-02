Judy Garland’s Dorothy Almost Didn’t Have Ruby Slippers in ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Judy Garland’s Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Was Nearly Without Ruby Slippers

The Wizard of Oz is one of the most popular films of all time.

For generations, the story of Dorothy Gale’s (Judy Garland) unintentional journey to the magical land of Oz has been a favorite.

Even so, the film’s legendary production has long been shrouded in mystery and tragedy.

But, perhaps most importantly, some fans may be unaware that one of the film’s most iconic elements almost never appeared on screen.

Garland was, of course, a talented singer and actor.

However, she was best known for her role in The Wizard of Oz throughout her career.

Her experience making the film, unfortunately, followed her in more ways than one.

After all, Garland’s struggles with addiction began during the film’s production.

However, little of this was known to the general public at the time.

They only saw a beautifully designed musical fantasy based on L Frank Baum’s works.

And Garland’s endearing portrayal of Dorothy was a major reason for the film’s success.

She did, after all, have an especially eye-catching accessory on her side.

Judy Garland’s Twister in ‘The Wizard of Oz’: How Production Made It

Glinda (Billie Burke) gives Dorothy the ruby slippers that used to belong to the now-dead Wicked Witch of the East early in The Wizard of Oz.

Dorothy is saved from the wrath of the Wicked Witch of the West (Margarety Hamilton) by their magic.

The glittery red shoes became a key piece of movie memorabilia after the film’s release.

However, they were left out of early versions of the film for a very good reason.

The filmmakers had intended for Dorothy to wear silver slippers, according to Good Housekeeping.

This would have a more precise impact on Baum’s works.

However, MGM’s Louis B Mayer, who directed The Wizard of Oz, requested that the color be changed.

According to legend, he was eager to demonstrate Technicolor, a new color process that was making its way through Hollywood at the time.

And the results are undeniable.

Was Judy Garland Paid Less for Acting in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Than Toto?

The Wizard of Oz broke new ground in filmmaking at the time.

However, the film retains a certain amount of freshness for fans even now.

Once upon a time, the film was broadcast annually on television…

