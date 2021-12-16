Juice Wrld’s bereaved girlfriend claims the rapper ‘knew’ he was going to die young before taking too many pills and cough syrup.

Juice Wrld’s heartbroken girlfriend claims the rapper ‘knew’ he would die young before taking too many pills and cough syrup.

Juice Wrld, a tragic musician, told his girlfriend shortly before his overdose in 2019, one week after his 21st birthday, that he thought he was going to die.

Ally Lotti, a social media influencer and the late rapper’s girlfriend, said in a brief interview that he knew he would die young because of his quick rise to fame.

The troubled talented star, whose real name is Jarad A Higgins, rose to prominence in 2018 after his debut single Lucid Dreams debuted at No. 2 in the US charts.

He died in December 2019 after an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine caused him to have a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Fans all over the world were shocked and devastated by the young musician’s death, as he was remembered as a beloved icon of a genre whose stars burned brightly and too quickly.

He’s still one of the most popular musicians on the planet two years later, according to Spotify, the third most streamed artist in the United States in 2021.

Tommy Oliver explores the young musician’s struggles with drug addiction and depression in the HBO series Music Box, which includes previously unreleased footage from before his untimely death.

“He was willing and able to discuss the things that he was going through without a filter, without shame or regard for how it was received,” the film director said.

“To be able to see somebody who is willing to do that and can make incredible music with it, I think that was something really special for so many people who tend to bottle things up or don’t have the language to discuss something… I think that was something really special for so many people who tend to bottle things up or don’t have the language to discuss something…”

Despite never meeting Juice Wrld, he claims he learned a lot about him from hundreds of hours of unseen footage.

Those who knew him described him as a “virtual spigot of rhymes,” in love with and committed to his girlfriend, influencer Ally Lotti, who has been a near-constant presence at his side since they began dating in 2018.

The documentary largely skips over his early rise, focusing instead on his day-to-day life following his success and his continued, casual drug use.

“It came down to not wanting to be exploitative, glamorize, or sensationalize,” Oliver explained.

“Beyond that, it was just him being himself and the situation being what it was, without any judgment, good or bad.”

Juice WRLD displayed a fixation with his own demise throughout the film and in his lyrics, which now reads prophetic.

What is the 27 Club? We’re not going to make it past 21.

“It seemed like he was acutely aware,” Oliver observed.

