Juicy J hits his record label in New Song, social media posts

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Rapper Juicy J. is apparently involved in a dispute with his label, Columbia Recordsand was excited enough early Saturday to fire you Row of nasty social media posts aimed at the label and even a new song called “F – Columbia Records, ”” Data-reactid = “28”> Rapper Juicy J appears to be involved in a dispute with his Columbia Records label and was so excited early Saturday that he fired one Row of nasty social media posts focused on the label and even a new song called “F – Columbia Records”.

Although the nature of the dispute was unclear at the time this article was published, it appears that, according to Juicy’s contributions, the label does not want to release its new album, at least not in the manner or at the desired time.

While “F – Columbia Records” is not a big song – just a few verses in which the label is insulted by repeated “F – y’all hoes” – the descriptive lines contain: “If I was waiting for Columbia, I did Ich ‘I’m broke out here / I sold albums, sold out tours, but I never sold my soul / N – a do all this f – in’ Grindin ‘, hectic ’24 / 7 / As soon as my Sh – starts to bubble ‘You want all the credit. “Along with a series of contributions leading to the song, Juicy released a short video clip of himself dancing through a room and turning the bird over while playing.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Representatives of the label and Juicy did not respond immediately diversityComment inquiries. “Data-reactid =” 36 “> Representatives of the label and Juicy didn’t respond immediately diversityComment inquiries.

The tirade started with a tweet from Juicy that said, “F – @Columbia Records, I’ll release my entire album, stay tuned.” A few hours later, he dropped the song on Soundcloud and YouTube.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The contribution of the song was accompanied by an era of the 1990s Photo of Prince with the word “slave” on his face; Juicy is clearly trying to draw a parallel between his situation with Columbia and that of Prince at Warner Bros. Records in the 1990s, Prince has made a name for himself with this label, which he signed with for the first 19 years of his career, initially because the company refused to release the prolific artist’s albums as often as he wanted, and finally because of the entire contract with the major label model; He appeared publicly for several months with the word “slave” on his face as a symbol of protest. Prince separated from Warner in 1996 and from then on owned all of his recordings and licensed them to a variety of labels. A few years before Prince’s death, he entered into a new contract with Warner that gave him ownership of many of his early recordings with the label. “data-reactid =” 38 “> The contribution of the song was accompanied by a photo of Prince from the 1990s, on whose face the word” slave “was written; Juicy is clearly trying to find a parallel between his situation with Columbia and Prince’s drawing with Warner Bros. Records in the 1990s was a famous feud with that label, for which he was contracted in the first 19 years of his career, initially due to the fact that the company declined To release the prolific artist’s albums as often as he wanted, and eventually across the major label’s contract model, he appeared publicly for several months with the word “slave” on his face symbolizing the protest von Warner owned and licensed all of his recordings from 1996 onwards and licensed them to various labels, and signed a new contract with Warner a few years before Prince’s death he granted him ownership of many of his counts and label-labeled shots.

Juicy J’s song ends with Prince’s acceptance speech for the artist award of the decade at the Soul Train Awards 2000, in which he says: “As long as you have signed a contract, you will take a minority share of the profit.”

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “A founding member of Three six mafia – who won an Oscar for her song “It’s hard out here for a pimp” from the movie “Hustle & Flow” in 2006 – Juicy J has focused on a solo career for the past ten years, initially with Taylor Gang label teamed up by Wiz Khalifa and signed with Columbia in 2012, initially through a contract with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe print. (Over the years, Three Six Mafia has released several albums through Columbia or its parent company. Sony Music.) He has only released two solo albums with the label – the most recent one is “Rubba Band Business” in 2017 – and a joint album with Khalifa and others called “Rude Awakening”. However, he has released several mixtapes and has performed as an artist on dozens of songs – most notably Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse”, in which Juicy was involved Copyright lawsuits around the song, although his rap is not one of the alleged violations. “data-reactid =” 40 “> A founding member of Three Six Mafia – who won an Oscar in 2006 for his song” It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp “by The film” Hustle & Flow “- Juicy J has changed over the past ten He first partnered with Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang label and signed with Columbia in 2012, initially on a contract with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe imprint. (Over the years, Three Six Mafia has released several albums over Columbia or its parent company Sony Music.) He has only released two solo albums with the label – the most recent was “Rubba Band Business” in 2017 – and a shared album with Khalifa and others called “Rude Awakening”, but has released and performed several mixtapes as an artist on dozens of songs – most notably Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse”, in which Juicy was involved in the copyright litigation surrounding the song, though his Rap is none of the alleged violations.

“I have given Columbia Records over 20 years of my life,” he wrote in one of Saturday’s tweets, “and they treat me like backwashing.”

