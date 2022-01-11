Jules, Madison, Stella, and Izzy Navigate Post-Pandemic Life in the ‘Dollface’ Season 2 Trailer (Exclusive)

Jules, Madison, Stella, and Izzy Navigate Post-Pandemic Life in the New ‘Dollface’ Season 2 Trailer (Exclusive)

Season 2 of Dollface is coming to Hulu, and Jules (Kat Dennings), Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell), and Izzy (Esther Povitsky) will try to keep their group together after the pandemic.

Jules and her best friends try to make up for lost time after spending over a year indoors due to the pandemic in the recently released trailer for the show’s highly anticipated second season.

As the girls approach 30, they’ll have to reintegrate into society while juggling work, love, and a deeper relationship with each other.

Dennings, Song, and Mitchell spoke to ET about the dramedy and its focus on female friendships ahead of the show’s season 1 premiere in 2019.

“I came up with the name Dollface.

Dennings revealed about the show’s cute and catchy title, “That’s the name my ex called me.”

“When you’re in a relationship, you can get so wrapped up in your boyfriend or girlfriend’s life that you forget about your own life,” Song explained to ET about Jules’ metaphorical return to the world of women.

When Dennings says Julies is having an “emotional surge,” that world comes into play.

“In the series, magical realism appears when Jules is experiencing an emotional outburst,” Dennings explained.

“When her feelings become too much for her, she enters this other zone.”

In this world, Jules meets a “cat lady” who helps her get over her bad breakup with Jeremy in Season 1 and will return in Season 2 to help her adjust to life as a single woman.

“The friend group is the show’s love story,” the WandaVision actress explained, “which is a big story that we’re telling.”

Dollface Season 2 debuts on Hulu in February.

