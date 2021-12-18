On BBC Christmas Day television, Julia Donaldson, author of Superworm, slams ‘nauseating’ children’s books.

The story of a worm whose friends rally around him after he is kidnapped by an evil Wizard Lizard has no overt political message.

The best-selling children’s author Julia Donaldson has slammed “nauseating” books that attempt to instill social change messages in young readers.

The Gruffalo and Zog author’s poetic picture books have sold 30 million copies, and her Superworm story, which will be voiced by Olivia Colman and Matt Smith, will be a highlight of the BBC’s Christmas Day lineup.

Axel Scheffler’s Superworm is a “just entertainment” story about a worm whose friends rally around him after he is kidnapped by an evil Wizard Lizard.

She isn’t a fan of celebrities who write children’s books that contain strong messages.

“It’s rare to come across a children’s story that isn’t trying to sell something.”

There are some hilarious subversive stories out there, but they’re usually a bit too intrusive.

Ms Donaldson told me, “Or they’re promoting friendship in a nauseatingly soppy way.”

“I don’t like books that are too soppy and sentimental,” the author continued, noting that she had not yet read Meghan Markle’s first foray into the children’s market, The Bench, which tells the story of a special relationship between a father and son.

“I’m not trying to teach children an overt message,” Ms Donaldson said, referring to her rhyming picture books The Snail and the Whale and The Smeds and the Smoos, which have been the UK’s best-selling author in any genre for the past decade.

“Perhaps some of the tales are more moving than others.

It’s fine for other authors to do it.”

“I’m always told, ‘You should write about a family with two fathers,’ or, ‘Can you write about a double amputee,'” the author says.

You can’t write stories you think you should write; you have to write stories you want to write.

It wouldn’t be nearly as entertaining if I didn’t.”

According to Scheffler, Donaldson’s regular illustration collaborator, Superworm might have a political message.

“I believe it is a deep political parable that demonstrates how, if we all stick together, we can get rid of the bad guys who control us,” the German said.

“Perhaps it has to do with Belarus (where President Putin is accused of orchestrating a migrant crisis).”

Ms Donaldson admitted that her position as a family favorite had been called into question.

