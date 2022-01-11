Julia Fox admitted to being a huge Kardashian fan just weeks before meeting Kanye West for dates.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West divorced in 2021, and the two have been dating other people since then.

West started dating Julia Fox, an actress, recently.

Fox has previously stated that he is a huge fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to Fox’s interview with Interview Magazine, she first met West in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Soon after, the two of them went to see a play together in New York City, where they dined at one of her favorite restaurants, Carbone.

“While people were eating at the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me!” she recalled.

“The entire restaurant was enthralled by it and cheered us on while it was going on.”

“After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me,” Fox continued.

To be honest, I’m still stunned.

Ye had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.

It was a fairytale come true for every young lady.

It was a Cinderella-like experience.

I’m not sure how he did it or how he got everything there on time.

But I was taken aback.

Who does this on a second date, or any date for that matter?”

While Fox admits she has no idea “where things are headed” for them, she says their romance is “organic” and she is “enjoying the ride.”

Before dating Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox did an unusual photoshoot together.

Fox was well-versed in West’s ex-wife and her famous family even before meeting him.

She revealed that she was a huge Kardashian fan in December 2021 on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actor Niki Takesh.

“I’m going to miss Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Fox expressed his disappointment.

“I’ve been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first aired in 2007,” she says.

I wanted them to be my family because we’re like die-hard, OG [fans].

You have the impression that you are acquainted with them.”

Fox also made it clear that she knew about West’s divorce.

“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce?” she inquired, “wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson?”

Fox has also modeled for Kardashian West’s SKIM shapewear line.

