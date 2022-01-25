Julia Fox and Kanye West Come Up With New Couple Name

Julia Fox and Kanye West Come Up With Their Own Couple Name

Julia Fox wants everyone to know Kanye “Ye” West’s preferred couple name.

On Monday, the 31-year-old actress shared photos from her and West’s head-turning appearance at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week, and revealed their couple name: Juliye.

Fox captioned a photo of the two holding hands with the word “Juliye” and a black heart emoji.

She also shared a photo of West touching up her makeup, which included a bold black eyeliner.

She captioned the photo, “Wanna know who my favorite make-up artist is?”

On a more serious note, Fox credited legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath with creating her look.

During the couple’s most recent outing, West, of course, made a fashion statement of his own.

He wore a black mask over his face and wore a leather jacket, pants, and the Red Wing black boots he’s been wearing in recent appearances.

Fox, on the other hand, was dressed entirely in black leather, with large gold earrings as a finishing touch.

“@juliafox serving dominatrix couture, repping all the sex workers always,” Fox wrote on her Instagram Story in response to a comment about her look.

West’s masked ensemble is similar to that worn by his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, at the Met Gala last year.

Kardashian West wore a custom Balenciaga all-black ensemble that completely obscured her face.

The attention-getting look was influenced by West and was intended as a new subculture and fashion statement, according to an ET source at the time — no logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her.

“It was he who introduced Kim to Demna [Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director] and was instrumental in their newly formed relationship,” the source said.

“Kanye gave her the confidence to use art to push creativity and people’s imaginations.

It’s the pinnacle of self-assurance.”

Both Kardashian West and West have moved on romantically these days.

Kardashian West is dating Pete Davidson, and West and Fox wore matching denim looks on the red carpet at the KENZO fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Fox recently responded to critics who claim she’s dating West for the money and fame.

“It’s amusing because I’m getting,” she says.

