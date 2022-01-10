Julia Fox appeared in Kim Kardashian’s Skims Marketing nearly two years before Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s romance.

Julia Fox starred in Kim Kardashian’s Skims Marketing nearly two years before Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s romance.

Julia Fox may be dating Kanye West in 2022, but she was supporting the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian, just over two years ago.

Reddit users discovered an old Instagram Story from May 2020, in which Fox was seen wearing the Skims summer mesh collection.

Skims re-shared the images with their own text overlay after the Uncut Gems star shared them on her own page.

Fans went crazy when the old photos were resurfaced.

“Perhaps she’s been manifesting for years to get with Kanye and it finally happened,” one user speculated, adding, “Hollywood is such a small place.”

Fox has never been shy about her admiration for the Kardashian family.

She even called herself a “die-hard, OG” Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan in a December 2021 podcast of “Forbidden Fruits,” just weeks before being spotted with West.

“I’ve been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first aired in 2007… I wanted them to be my family,” she says.

She said in the episode, “You feel like you know them.”

Now, it appears that West is treating the actress the same way he treated the KKW Beauty founder at the start of her relationship with the Donda rapper.

West revealed that he “bagged” Kardashian by wooing her with his fashion sense in a November 2021 interview with “Drink Champs,” stating that styling the reality star is his “language of love.”

Back in New York City for his date with Fox, West surprised her with a “suite full of clothes” from Balenciaga to Deisel.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, the actress went on to describe her evening with the Yeezy founder.

“Ye had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.”

It was a dream come true for every girl.

“It was a Cinderella moment,” she wrote.

“I’m not sure how he did it or how he got everything there on time.”

But I was taken aback.

Who does things like this on a second date, or any date for that matter?”

