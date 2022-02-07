Julia Fox Clears the Air on Kanye “Ye” West’s Split Rumors

Kanye “Ye” West Breakup Rumors: Julia Fox Clears the Air

Julia Fox caused quite a stir when she deleted several photos of herself and Kanye “Ye” West from her Instagram account.

Now, the actress is putting to rest rumors that the couple has broken up.

Don’t worry, these two aren’t about to call it quits in the next four or five seconds.

Julia Fox wants you to know that she and Kanye “Ye” West are stronger than ever after she deleted photos of them together and unfollowed several of his fans accounts.

“Guys, relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself,” she said in a video released in February.

She appears to be topless in a bathroom in number six.

“All of a sudden, Instagram was no longer a fun place to be.”

What about the photos that aren’t there?

“I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments,” she wrote on Instagram, “and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'”

Julia and Ye, who is divorcing ex Kim Kardashian, have been nearly inseparable since meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

They confirmed their relationship with a PDA-filled photo shoot and candid essay for Interview magazine a week later.

“He truly loved her energy and passionate personality from the beginning,” a source close to Ye previously told E! News, “and Julia is definitely his latest muse.”

He’ll keep spoiling it for us.

After all, she’ll be 32 in February.

2, the rapper gave her and her pals new Birkin bags.

She’s not complaining, mind you.

“I’m so used to being f–ked over in relationships,” she raved in January, “that I keep expecting him to disappoint me because he makes such grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?'”

“However, he does it all the time.”

Julia Fox Sets the Record Straight on Kanye “Ye” West Breakup Rumors