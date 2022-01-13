Julia Fox Discusses Her Relationship With Kanye West, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian, and Working With Pete Davidson

Julia Fox Discusses Her Relationship With Kanye West, Being a Kim Kardashian Fan, and Collaborating With Pete Davidson

Julia Fox discussed her “really crazy 2022” with her co-host, Niki Takesh, on the latest episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Spotify. She discussed her romance with Kanye “Ye” West, being a fan of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and a past photoshoot with Kardashian’s new flame, Pete Davidson.

“For the time being, I’m just living in the moment,” the 31-year-old Uncut Gems star said of her romance with the 44-year-old rapper.

“There are no labels on anything.”

That’s not it.

It’s just that people make each other happy.

It’s a Gemini-Aquarius thing.

It gives me a lot of ideas.”

“We can keep up with each other, which is cool,” Fox said of herself and West.

“We both have very quick minds…

She explained, “I speak quickly and can have ten trains of thought.”

“What I love about him is that he can make any idea a reality, that anything is possible, that any dream is possible, and that excites me.

He’s a real doer.

‘Let’s do it now! Don’t wait,’ he says.

She continued to praise West, calling him “truly a genius.”

In a recent photoshoot for the magazine ‘Interview,’ Kanye West and Julia Fox.

In New York City, Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoy dinner and a performance.

“It’s an honor to be here and to be able to witness history being made,” she said.

“Being in the studio with him and Future, listening to the new songs — which are f**king insane, by the way — that’s really cool.”

That’s awesome.”

“Ye has been open about his mental health struggles, and I feel like I have been as well,” Fox said to those who have spoken about the couple’s mental health.

We need to de-stigmatize it and stop shaming ourselves, in my opinion.

“What the f**k, we didn’t ask to be born this way.”

While some may think Fox and West’s relationship “came out of nowhere,” the actress revealed that “all the people that [West and I] have in common have texted me and said, ‘Oh my God, this makes so much sense.'”

According to Fox, one thing that doesn’t make sense is.

