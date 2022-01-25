Julia Fox follows in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian by giving herself and Kanye West a couple’s nickname in a new Instagram post.

Julia Fox has done it again, giving herself and Kanye West a couple’s nickname in a new Instagram post.

JULIA Fox is said to have copied Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian by giving herself and the rapper a couple’s nickname in a new Instagram post.

Julia, 31, used her Instagram Story to post a photo from the Schiaparelli runway show.

Kanye, 44, was wearing a black balaclava in the photo.

The Donda rap star was dressed in a leather jacket with matching gloves.

With her full-length boots and round gold earrings, the Uncut Gems star created a seductive look.

She appeared to be clutching the musician’s hand.

Julia added a black heart emoji to the post and captioned it, “Julye.”

Julia’s nickname is “Julye,” which is a combination of Julia’s first three letters and Ye’s first three letters.

“Want to know who my favorite makeup artist is?” the movie star wrote in the following story.

Kanye appeared to be adding paint to the picture as Julia titled her head.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, on the other hand, claimed that the couple’s outfits resembled Kim’s Met Gala look from September 2021.

The TV star walked the red carpet with a black mask covering her entire face and body.

She was accompanied by a man dressed entirely in black and hiding his face.

Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, accompanied Kim and designed her eye-catching ensemble.

Last year’s fashion show had the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’

In February of 2021, the TV personality filed for divorce from Ye.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the children of the former couple.

Since November 2021, KUWTK fans have been debating Kim’s and comedian Pete Davidson’s nicknames.

Some fans proposed the nickname “KimPe” for her and the Suicide Squad actor.

“I like KimPe,” a fan agreed and tweeted.

“I like both of them,” another fan said.

I’m still sad about Kimye, but good luck to Pete and Kim if they find happiness together!”

“Re: nicknames, what do we think of Kimpe (“Kim-pay”) or Peki? I’ll keep trying,” a third fan added.

Others suggested reversing the nickname and calling the couple “PeKim.”

Julia recently shared a photo of her recording studio visit on Instagram.

She caught footage of the Flashing Lights singer engaged in a beat battle with DJ Khaled, 46.

Khaled shuffled his feet towards the recording equipment, while Kanye bopped his head back and forth.

Khaled also took to Instagram to share more footage from the…

